Catch the best 2023 deal on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro

Zak Khan / Android Authority

Jabra might not have the cache of the Boses and Sonys of this world, but what Jabra devices lack in brand recognition, they make up for in value for money. In other words, more of your hard-earned cash is paying for hardware rather than logos. This approach made the Jabra Elite 7 Pro a respectable wireless earbud option at the $200 retail price. With a 45% price drop taking the buds down to $109.99 today, you’re really getting bang for your buck. Jabra Elite 7 Pro for $109.99 ($90 off)

This is the lowest price we’ve tracked on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro since 2022 and is a clear drop even from the two Prime Day sales of 2023 in which the Jabra buds have been on offer. Only the Titanium Black model is available at this great price, which might suggest that stock is limited.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Jabra Elite 7 Pro The Jabra Elite 7 Pro focus on making your voice calls clearer The Jabra Elite 7 Pro feature a Voice Pick Up (VPU) sensor that helps make your voice clearer during phone calls. When you combine this with the usual audio and comfort features of a Jabra Elite product, you've got some great TWS earbuds. See price at Amazon Save $90.00

The earbuds offer active noise cancelation and HearThrough modes that allow users to block out external noise or stay aware of their surroundings. Customizable EQ settings are available via the Sound Plus app to personalize your listening experience. Battery life is impressive, with eight hours on a single charge that can be extended to 30 hours with the charging case. Gym bunnies will appreciate the IP57 rating, and they also feature a MultiSensor Voice technology that combines a bone conduction sensor and four microphones to optimize call clarity.

We can’t say how long this Amazon deal will last, so check it out while you can via the widget above.

Comments