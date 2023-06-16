The Jabra Elite 5 earbuds drop back to their all-time low price

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

When it comes to getting bang for your buck on wireless earbuds, Jabra’s lineup is all killer, no filler. The well-reviewed Jabra Elite 5 are back at their best-ever price today of just $119.99 — a 20% price drop. Jabra Elite 5 for $119.99 ($30 off)

The 2022 true wireless ‘buds have seen a few markdowns since launch, but never better than this one. The deal applies to all three colorways of the earbuds, so you can choose the shade that suits your style.

Jabra Elite 5 Jabra Elite 5 High-end ANC earbuds offer a wealth of features for music fans The Jabra Elite 5 true-wireless earbuds sport hybrid ANC, which gives you more immersion into your music. All the major codecs are supported and Spotify Tap gives you access to music streaming with just one tap. See price at Amazon Save $30.00

True to the Jabra brand, the Elite 5 earbuds offer a good balance of sound quality, nice features, and an affordable price tag. They feature active noise cancelation (ANC), a customizable equalizer, and a solid battery life of seven to nine hours, depending on how much you use the ANC. Sound quality is top-notch, and you’re also getting Bluetooth multipoint, Google Fast Pair, and a compact and lightweight design that ensures comfort throughout the day.

The Jabra Elite 5 deal could end at any time. Hit the widget above to learn more.

