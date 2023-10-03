Catch the first price drop on Jabra's most advanced earbuds ever

It’s been just over a month since the launch of the Jabra Elite 10, but you can already make a tidy savings on premium wireless earbuds. Jabra refers to them as the company’s most advanced earbuds ever. If so, the deal price of $224.99 certainly makes them worth a glance or two. Jabra Elite 10 for $224.99 ($25 off)

The Elite 10 buds are a successor to the Elite 7 Pro and the popular Elite 85t. The price drop applies to all three colorways carried on Amazon, although two of those are different shades of black. You can choose from Matte Black, Gloss Black, or Cream.

High-performance features of the Elite 10 include advanced active noise cancelation (ANC), which automatically adapts to ambient sound. Jabra claims it to be twice as strong as the manufacturer’s standard ANC. The earbuds come with 10mm drivers and support AAC and SBC codecs, delivering excellent audio quality despite lacking Hi-Res support. Carefully designed silicone tips fit securely in your ear, and the earbuds also boast an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance. Battery life is robust, offering up to six hours with ANC enabled and extending to 27 hours with the charging case. The Jabra Sound Plus app further enhances the experience, allowing users to fine-tune settings and access six EQ modes.

Ready to upgrade your audio? Check out the Jabra Elite 10 deal via the widget above.

