69% off deal: This j5create docking station has a speakerphone and a bunch of ports

Laptops are great for those of us who need mobility, but they tend to lack in one department: connectivity. There’s just not enough room for enough ports, especially after we started moving into sleeker, slimmer designs. Here’s a nice solution, and at an amazing price. The j5create Speakerphone Docking Station is usually $139.99, but right now you can get it for a mere $42.99! Get the j5create Speakerphone Docking Station for only $42.99 ($97 off)

This offer is available from Best Buy, and it’s part of the retailer’s clearance deals. This means it’s likely trying to get rid of current stock, and the deal will end with the product’s supply.

There are plenty of amazing laptop docking stations out there, but the j5create Speakerphone Docking Station differentiates itself in some ways. For starters, it is definitely the best-looking one I’ve seen. It has a sleek, clean design that highly resembles something like a smart speaker. It will look nice everywhere, and it was made to, as it’s mostly meant to live in plain view, and likely in an office setting.

The Nest-like aesthetic is no coincidence, as this docking station actually has a speaker. More specifically, it’s a “speakerphone,” as it was made with video calls in mind. It has a nice speaker and plenty of conference-focused capabilities. For starters, the four-mic array offers natural voice and noise reduction, as well as echo cancellation and gain control. Not only that, but there are buttons on top that allow you to control volume, answer calls, and more. Audio can operate over both Bluetooth and USB-C.

While calls are an important focus here, that’s obviously not the only thing the j5create Speakerphone Docking Station does. It also expands your port selection significantly. There’s a power-in USB-C port for providing up to 100W of Power Delivery to charge your laptop. The “Host” USB-C connection connects to your laptop. Additionally, it has an HDMI output with support for 4K resolution at 60fps. There are also two USB-A ports and another USB-C port, all with support for up to 5Gbps data transfer. There’s also an Ethernet port with support for gigabit internet speeds, which is nice if you want a wired LAN connection, as laptops rarely have that port now.

At just $42.99, this is a steal. j5create is very respected in the world of computer accessories and docking stations, and its high-quality products are usually pretty expensive. These discounts are very rare. Go get it before it’s gone, because this is a clearance offer and it will likely be gone relatively soon!