AT&T users are unable to connect to Microsoft services (Update: Microsoft and AT&T statements)

TL;DR AT&T is facing an outage, with users specifically complaining about being unable to connect to several Microsoft services.

It is not immediately clear if the outage is because of issues with AT&T, Microsoft, or others involved.

Update: AT&T has confirmed the outage in a statement, and the issue has been resolved.

Update, September 12, 2024 (02:10 PM ET): We’ve now heard back from Microsoft, as well, and a spokesperson for the company helps confirm the nature of this outage: A third-party Internet Service Provider incident that impacted a subset of their customers’ ability to access our services is now fully resolved. As we reported earlier, the service interruption has been worked out, and we’re not seeing any lingering issues.

Update, September 12, 2024 (10:40 AM ET): An AT&T spokesperson has provided us with the following statement: We experienced a brief disruption connecting to some Microsoft services on our network. The issue has been resolved and connections are operating normally. The issue appears to have been resolved, as can be seen from the dip in DownDetector reports. Original article, September 12, 2024 (09:30 AM ET): It seems AT&T is experiencing an outage, but this time restricted to Microsoft services. Users are complaining they cannot connect to Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and other Microsoft apps and services through their AT&T connections. This affects mobile data as well as fiber connections. We’re seeing reports on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Reddit and a big spike on DownDetector for AT&T and Microsoft services.

AT&T users have reached out to AT&T’s support team with the same complaints.

Over at the Microsoft subreddit, users who are complaining primarily are on an AT&T connection. Those on other connections are not having issues, further lending credence to the theory that the outage is related to AT&T routing to Microsoft services.

Azure support is aware of the issue and is also investigating it.

DownDetector, however, mentions on X that the issue is more widely spread across Microsoft services in the US. The service has not mentioned AT&T in their post.

We’ve contacted both AT&T and Microsoft for a comment and will update this article when we hear back from them. As reports have started declining, the issue may be resolved for users, though AT&T has not confirmed either the issue or the resolution.

