Is the Fitbit Charge 5 waterproof?

The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the company’s best devices, and one of the best fitness trackers available. It can record dozens of workouts, plus track sleep, stress, body temperature, and SpO2 levels. Before you sport it at the local pool though, find out if the Fitbit Charge 5 is waterproof.

Unfortunately, the Fitbit Charge 5 is not waterproof, but it is water-resistant. In fact all of Fitbit’s best devices are water-resistant. Like many of the latest lineups, the Charge 5 features water resistance up to 50 meters. This means it is built to withstand splashes, spills, and even swims, as long as they are no deeper than 50 meters.

When you use your Charge 5 to track a swim workout, it will automatically initiate water lock. You can also manually initiate water lock whenever you are entering water without starting a workout, such as in the shower. This will lock your screen to avoid accidental taps.

To turn on water lock, swipe down from the clock screen and tap the water lock icon, then tap the screen twice.

To turn off water lock, double-tap the middle of your device’s screen. If “Unlocked” doesn’t appear, try harder taps.

Whenever your device gets wet, dry both the tracker and your wrist completely to avoid skin irritation. Note that not all Charge 5 accessories are quite as durable as the tracker itself. For example, leather and metal bands are not suitable for swimming.