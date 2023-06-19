Is Starlink available in my area? How to order Starlink

Starlink is one of the best options for internet service for those in remote parts of the world. While it’s not available everywhere, Starlink continues to expand to nearly every continent. In this guide, we take you through how to check if Starlink is available in your area, as well as how to order it.

THE SHORT ANSWER To check if Starlink is available in your area, you'll want to go to the Starlink Availability Map. You'll simply type in your address, and it'll let you know if service is available immediately. You'll then pay all associated fees for the dish, and your service will arrive asap. If it isn't available yet, you'll be asked if you want to join the waitlist. This will require a $100 deposit.

How to find out if Starlink is available in your area To check for Starlink service in your area, you’ll need to give a specific address and can’t just type in something generic like your city or town. This is because of the way Starlink divides up its cells. You could have two properties right next to each other, and one might find an open cell while the other requires you to join the waiting list.

To get started, head to Starlink’s Availability Map. Enter your address. It’ll show you if your property falls into an Available area, a Waitlist area, or a region that is coming soon. The first option means that you can sign up right away. The waitlist option means you have service in your area, just it’s already crowded and so you’ll have to wait. Lastly, “Coming Soon” means there is no Starlink presence at all just yet.

How to check if Starlink is available without an address using plus codes

What if you’re really remote, and Google Maps and other services can’t find your address? That’s exactly my situation. My road is so remote it’s not found on Google Maps at all. The solution is to use Plus codes. Go to Google Maps on your browser or the phone app. Tap or click on your exact location on the map. You’ll see a pop-up with Latitude and Longitude coordinates. Click on it. A new pop-up will show up with the plus code. It should look something like CCVR+F8Q Town, State You can then head to Starlink and enter the plus code. Starlink will use this to determine if you have service in your area yet.

If it says the service isn’t available in your area, keep in mind you might still be able to use Starlink Roam or Mobility. These plans don’t typically require a waitlist.

Can I use Starlink if I don’t have a physical address? If you’re a full-time RVer, you’ll want to select either the Starlink Roam or Mobility service. These will work pretty much anywhere Starlink has a presence. You’ll still need an address when signing up, but it can be the PO Box you use for mail or even a family member’s address that you use as a base station.

How to order Starlink Ordering Starlink is super simple. If you’re interested in Starlink Residential, you’ll start by typing in your address or a plus code, as mentioned above. Next, you’ll be told if it’s not available at all. If it isn’t, you’ll just give them your email address, and they’ll notify you whenever the service becomes available. Let’s say you can get it now or join the waitlist; then what?

You’ll be asked to fill in basics like your contact and billing info. You’ll have to pay a $99 deposit immediately for the waitlist or the full $599 equipment fee (or $2,500, depending on the plan). Starlink will then ship your unit as soon as it’s ready.

Other plan types will require you to click on the upper right hamburger menu from Starlink’s main menu. Then pick the plan, like Starlink Roam. From there, you’ll be taken to a page with a big Order Now button. The actual steps will be the same as with Residential: fill in forms, pay all fees, and wait for it to ship.

Not sure what plan you want? Check out our guide to the best Starlink plans.

FAQ

How long does Starlink take to ship? Typically orders take around 1-2 weeks. It took 8 days for my own order. A tracking number will be provided as soon as the hardware ships.

Does Starlink have free shipping? No, shipping isn’t free. Exact costs will vary from region to region, as well as equipment you get. For example, it shows a Starlink Kit would currently cost me $50 in shipping from where I live.

Where does Starlink ship from? Starlink ships out from the US, that means there could be extra fees if you live outside the US. It appears that Starlink is absorbing the costs for customs in some regions like Canada and the UK, but this may vary from place to place.

