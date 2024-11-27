Right now you can get a free iPhone with a year of Visible Plus, all for under $400!

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Visible is without a doubt one of my favorite prepaid carriers, especially the Plus plan which includes the same priority as postpaid Verizon accounts and gives you truly unlimited data for what works at $32.91 a month, though you’ll have to pay $395 up front for the offer. Even better, you can now get a free iPhone when you pay for a year of service. Now to be fair, this isn’t a brand-new iPhone 16 but the slightly older iPhone 13 still has a value of about $400. If you’re an Apple user that doesn’t care about having the newest flagships, this is a promotion that’s hard to ignore.

While it’s a three-year-old model, you’ll still get the latest version of iOS and can look forward to several more years of support. Considering it was once a high-end flagship, you can also expect the iPhone 13 to provide a higher-end experience than you’d get with a budget device. For those wondering, that includes the underpowered iPhone SE family.

As for the phone service? Honestly, I recommend Visible Plus over Verizon for those that don’t care about perks or need more robust customer service options. Nor only will you save a lot of money, but Visible Plus offers 50GB of high-speed unlimited access to Verizon’s network at the same speed you’d get for a postpaid plan that costs about double. Still not enough for you? You also get truly unlimited hotspot access, a free plan for your LTE Apple Watch, and even a few international perks. As for the iPhone,

Decide you don’t want to stay with Visible? The iPhone will become unlocked within 60 days. You’ll still have access to Visible Plus for another 10 months but if you really decide it’s not a great fit, you’ll be able to transfer the phone to another service at that time.

