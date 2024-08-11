The iPhone 15 doesn't have Apple Intelligence, but the next iPhone SE might

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The iPhone 15 is too underpowered to support the company’s AI.

Of Apple’s current handsets, Apple Intelligence is only available on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Although these features aren’t supported by the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus, they may become available for the company’s cheapest handset — the next iPhone SE.

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that the iPhone SE (4th gen) should launch at the beginning of 2025. Rumors have suggested there could be a release early in the year, but something we weren’t expecting was a mention of Apple Intelligence support.

Specifically, Gurman says, “And you can also bet that it will have Apple Intelligence.” If this is true, it would be an interesting revelation since it’s not supported on the iPhone 15 due to a lack of power. This means the upcoming iPhone SE will be more powerful than the current entry-level flagship.

The iPhone SE (4th gen) is expected to have a more modern look, adopting the iPhone 14’s body. It could also come with the line’s first-ever OLED panel. Combined with Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone SE would be a much more attractive option than ever before.

Although the AI features are not available on the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus, they will be available on all iPhone 16 models. So if you don’t want to wait until the 2025 launch of the iPhone SE, you can just wait for Apple’s next flagship when it rolls out later this year. Or you could just get an Android that already has tried and true AI features.

