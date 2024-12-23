Many more carriers now support RCS messaging on iPhones in the US

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has updated its list of US carriers that support RCS messaging functionality.

The list includes major players as well as loads of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

Apple finally introduced RCS support to its iPhones with the iOS 18 update earlier this year, enabling a more modern experience between Apple devices and Android phones. This feature was initially limited to a few US carriers before slowly expanding, and Apple has now revealed a larger list of networks that support this texting standard.

Apple updated its support page to list all the US carriers and MVNOs that support iOS 18’s RCS functionality:

AT&T

C Spire

Consumer Cellular

Cricket

FirstNet

H20 Wireless

Metro by T-Mobile

PureTalk Red Pocket

Spectrum

T-Mobile

Tracfone/Straight Talk

US Cellular

Verizon

Visible

Xfinity Mobile

The list is missing a few MVNOs, such as Boost Mobile and US Mobile. Apple’s iOS 18.2 update enabled RCS support on the former network. Nevertheless, this list should give you a better idea of which carriers support the modern texting standard.

One high-profile omission is Google Fi, though. Google reportedly noted back in September that only Apple could enable RCS for iPhone users on Fi.

RCS enables plenty of features when texting between Android and iPhones, such as read receipts, typing indicators, and high-quality media sharing. So it’s definitely something to keep in mind if you have an iPhone and aren’t keen on messaging apps like WhatsApp.

