iPhone 17 series to get a long-awaited display upgrade, report claims

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report claims all iPhone models in 2025 could get LTPO panels.

If non-Pro models get LTPO panels, they could also boast a 120Hz refresh rate.

This year’s iPhones will likely stick with standard 60Hz displays.

Apple’s standard iPhones, unlike their pricier “Pro” counterparts, have stubbornly clung to traditional 60Hz displays while the rest of the smartphone world embraced smoother, high refresh rates. However, a new report suggests that Apple might finally be ready to make the jump, albeit not as soon as some may have hoped.

According to The Elec, Apple is likely to equip all four models in the iPhone 17 series with LTPO OLED panels. This shift from the current LTPS technology used in non-Pro models would pave the way for ProMotion — Apple’s name for the 120Hz variable refresh rate technology that has been exclusive to the Pro iPhone models since its introduction in 2021.

As for why, an industry source quoted in the report highlights the need for differentiation: Because the product change between last year’s iPhone 15 and this year’s iPhone 16 series is small, the iPhone 17 series needs to differentiate itself by applying LTPO to the lower lineup. This switch to LTPO panels (and hence, ProMotion) is significant for several reasons. ProMotion on the current-gen iPhones allows their display to dynamically adjust its refresh rate between a buttery smooth 120Hz and a battery-saving 1Hz. This flexibility translates to smoother visuals and animations when needed while also optimizing battery life during static content display.

It’s the reason why iPhone 14 Pro and 15 Pro models boast always-on displays, showcasing the clock, widgets, and notifications even when locked. The potential addition of this feature to the entire iPhone 17 lineup is another exciting prospect for users.

The report also mentions that Chinese supplier BOE is vying to provide Apple with the necessary LTPO panels for the iPhone 17 series. If BOE falls short, the report suggests Apple could turn to established suppliers like Samsung and LG Display to ensure the LTPO implementation, meaning it’s unlikely that we’ll have to wait another year for ProMotion on all iPhones.

While this news is promising for those yearning for high-refresh-rate displays across the entire iPhone lineup (me, me, me), it also means that the iPhone 16 series will likely continue the trend of offering standard 60Hz screens on the non-Pro models.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments