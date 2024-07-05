The iPhone 16 Pro could rival Ultra flagships with an upgraded zoom camera

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is reportedly increasing the order size for periscope lenses to be used in its upcoming iPhone 16 series.

This expansion suggests that both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature a tetraprism 5x zoom lens.

Previously, only the iPhone 15 Pro Max featured a 5x zoom lens.

Recent rumors surrounding the iPhone 16 lineup have indicated that the iPhone 16 Pro could be getting a new zoom camera. And now, a new report from Digitimes gives us even more reasons to believe that Apple is stepping up its zoom game in the next iPhone series.

According to the report, Apple has placed large orders with lens manufacturers Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO), aiming to expand the use of periscope lenses in its upcoming iPhone lineup.

Here’s what Digitimes had to say: “Apple is set to expand the use of periscope lenses in its upcoming iPhone series, with Taiwanese lens module manufacturers Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) expected to be the primary suppliers, according to industry sources. Largan supplied periscope lenses for the premium iPhone 15 Pro Max launched last year. This year, more models in the upcoming iPhone lineup will feature periscope lenses. GSEO is likely to join as a new supplier for this year’s iPhones.” Having a 5x zoom lens is a feature generally reserved for the most expensive flagships in a company’s portfolio, like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro. Apple introduced a new tetraprism 5x zoom lens exclusively on the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year, while the smaller iPhone 15 Pro was limited to a 3x zoom lens.

However, with the iPhone 16 series, this disparity is expected to be eliminated, as both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the advanced tetraprism 5x lens.

Furthermore, a recent leak also suggested that all four iPhone 16 models this year will be equipped with the same-generation Apple A18 chip. The iPhone 16 series is expected to debut around September this year.

