Apple could double baseline storage on the iPhone 16 Pro

TL;DR A new report suggests that Apple might double the baseline storage on the iPhone 16 Pro.

The device could pack a minimum of 256GB storage, but Apple might price it higher than the base iPhone 15 Pro.

The report also adds that the lineup will debut with new A18 and A18 Pro chips, and all four models will pack 8GB of RAM.

Apple bumped the base iPhone 15 Pro Max to 256GB of storage, but it still offered a 128GB variant of the smaller Pro model in last year’s lineup. That could change with the upcoming iPhone 16 series, with both the Pro and Pro Max models featuring a minimum of 256GB of storage.

Taiwanese market research firm TrendForce reports (via MacRumors) that the base iPhone 16 Pro will likely be priced higher than the base iPhone 15 Pro, as it’s expected to feature the tetraprism zoom lens that was previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. To make the price increase easier to digest, Apple will double the baseline storage to 256GB.

The Cupertino giant employed a similar strategy with the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year. It debuted with the tetraprism zoom lens and a minimum of 256GB of storage, and it was priced the same as the 256GB variant of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, given that the iPhone 16 Pro is also expected to feature a larger display, among other improvements, it won’t come as a surprise if it’s pricier than the 256GB iPhone 15 Pro.

The report further adds that the iPhone 16 series will debut with two new processors. The non-Pro variants will pack the A18 chip, while the Pro models will get the A18 Pro. Apple could also increase the RAM on the non-Pro models from 6GB to 8GB to support Apple Intelligence features. We expect to learn more details when Apple lifts the covers off the new devices on September 9.

