Save $200 on a like-new unlocked iPhone 14 Pro Max

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

It’s a shame, but Apple doesn’t do discounts on unlocked models of its latest flagship smartphones. It just never happens. The only way you’re ever getting a reduction from the retail price of the latest iPhone is via a trade-in or a lengthy carrier contract commitment — often both. But this Amazon iPhone 14 Pro Max deal is the next best thing, with almost $200 off a “like-new” Renewed Premium 512GB model of the device. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (512GB, Renewed Premium) for $1,199.99 ($199 off)

The prospect of a renewed phone may irk some people, but this isn’t a battered old handset welded back together in a market store room. Renewed Premium is Amazon’s guarantee that the phone looks and works like new. That means no visible markings, full functionality, at least 90% battery life, a one-year warranty, and technical support. No one needs to know that it’s not quite fresh off the production line, and with the 512GB model usually retailing for almost $1,400, it’s worth the savings.

We’re happy to concede that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the best phones on the market. The phone boasts a 48MP primary camera, offering sharp and detailed photos, and introduces an Action mode for video. It’s powered by the A16 Bionic chip, which provides an admirably muscular performance across almost any task, and the battery life is equally impressive. You’re also getting the new Dynamic Island, a unique space for displaying notifications and live activities that replaces the traditional notch. No doubt that you’re paying a premium for the Apple logo, but it’s a Rolls Royce of a device, and this deal makes the purchase a little more palatable.

Stock is very limited in this iPhone 14 Pro Max deal and it’s moving fast. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

