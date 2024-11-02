Apple will fix your iPhone 14 Plus for free if it has this camera issue

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has confirmed that the rear camera preview on some iPhone 14 Plus units doesn’t work.

The company announced that it will fix these affected devices for free.

The iPhone 14 Plus was Apple‘s first Plus variant, bringing a larger display without paying Pro Max prices. Some units have a major camera issue, though, but there’s good news if you have an affected device.

Apple confirmed that some iPhone 14 Plus units won’t show rear camera previews, but the company has announced (h/t: The Verge) that it will fix these devices for free.

“Apple has determined that the rear camera on a very small percentage of iPhone 14 Plus devices may exhibit no preview. Affected devices were manufactured between April 10, 2023 to April 28, 2024,” the company explained on its support page.

The company notes that you can enter your serial number on its support page to see if your phone is eligible for the free fix. You should contact Apple about a refund if you already paid to have this issue fixed.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments