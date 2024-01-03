Amazon slashes 20% off the iPad Mini 6

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

There was very little we didn’t like in our glowing review of the Apple iPad Mini 6. One of our few qualms was that perhaps it was a little pricey at retail, but this iPad Mini deal removes that obstacle. The tablet is down to just $399.99 in this latest Amazon deal, knocking 20% off the asking price. Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) for $399.99 ($99 off)

This is the second-best price we’ve ever tracked on this variation of the Apple iPad Mini, with the deal only being bettered on a single day in July by just $20. Apple isn’t known for its generosity when it comes to discounts on its latest tech, so it’s worth catching the offer while you can.

Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) Apple's smallest tablet is still leading its field. The smallest in the iPad line has some new power under the hood for 2021 as well as Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) support. See price at Amazon Save $99.01

This model of the iPad Mini blends portability with impressive features. It sports an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina LCD screen and is powered by the powerful A15 Bionic chip. It supports the Apple Pencil 2, enhancing its utility for creative and professional tasks, and this generation transitions to a USB-C port, aligning it with broader tech standards. Despite its compact size, it promises a 10-hour battery life, catering to extended use. You get 64GB of storage in the base model, and the deal is available on two of the four colorways.

Check out the iPad Mini deal via the widget above.

Comments