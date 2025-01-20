Credible iPad Air leak changes what to expect from this year's model

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A rumor recently suggested that 2025’s iPad Air would pack Apple’s high-end M4 chipset.

A more credible leak now indicates that the upcoming iPad Air will likely pack the M3 chip.

Apple will likely name its forthcoming budget phone the iPhone SE 4, not the iPhone 16E.

Last week, a Bloomberg report stated that Apple may skip the M3 chip and directly upgrade the iPad Air from M2 to M4. However, a more plausible leak has now contradicted the previous rumor, suggesting that the M4 SoC will remain exclusive to the latest iPad Pro and Mac computers.

Reputable leaker Evan Blass has found official references to some of Apple’s upcoming products, revealing some of their potential names, display sizes, and processors. For starters, the iPad Air will seemingly pack the M3 chip rather than the M4. So, those seeking a tablet fueled by Apple’s latest chip may still need to opt for the highest-end Pro variant. Otherwise, like its predecessor, the iPad Air M3 will likely offer 11-inch and 13-inch variants.

Similarly, the shared references suggest that Apple’s budget phone will be called the iPhone SE 4 instead of the iPhone 16E. This indicates that the company may want to maintain a clear distinction between its iPhone lines and not associate its entry-level model with the flagship iPhone 16 series.

Beyond that, the image mentions an unreleased iPad 11, suggesting that Apple may launch it with the iPad Air M3 and iPhone SE 4. This isn’t particularly surprising, but it adds more weight to previous leaks.

Apple will likely reveal the entry-level and mid-range iPads, along with the next-gen iPhone SE, in March. It remains to be seen whether the company will deliver the announcements via press releases or hold a dedicated media event.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments