iPad Air 5 price falls 25% ahead of new model release

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

With rumors abound that the new Apple iPad Air is going to be unveiled this month, Apple appears to be clearing out stock of the current model to make room. There’s currently a $150 price drop on the iPad Air 5 on Amazon, reducing the price of the 2022 model to just $449. Apple iPad Air (2022) for $449 ($150 off)

It will come as no surprise to Apple fans that we gave this model of the iPad Air a rave review — or that it has never been available so cheap before. After all, Apple makes high-end tablets for buyers with deep pockets, so discounts on this scale a re few and far between. Clearance sale or not, we won’t look a gift horse in the mouth.

Apple iPad Air (2022) Apple iPad Air (2022) Apple's tock-iest tablet to date is still the best iPad for most people. The 2022 iPad Air is a mild upgrade over its previous generation, but remains uncontested as the best sub-flagship tablet you can buy. It's not without fault though, namely the meager 64GB of base storage and 60Hz refresh rate. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

The iPad Air 5 boasts the still-powerful M1 processor, which offers laptop-level performance, paired with 8GB of RAM and 64GB storage in this model. It also features a USB-C port that allows for higher data transfer speeds of up to 10Gbitps, boosting your options when it comes to external storage and accessories. Improvements extend to the front camera, which now boasts a wider aperture and a higher resolution at 12MP, coupled with the Center Stage feature for more engaging video calls by automatically keeping users in the frame. If you’re looking for an impressive Apple tablet under $500, this is your best bet.

You’d expect this to be a limited-stock sale, so move quickly if you’re interested. The widget above takes you to the deal.

