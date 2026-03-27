Can't connect to Discord, X, or ChatGPT? Internet outage strikes multiple sites (Updated)

Update: March 27, 2026 (4:14 PM EST): While we still haven’t gotten quite to the bottom of the root cause of this afternoon’s outage, affected services look like they’ve largely been able to restore connectivity.

Original article: March 27, 2026 (3:50 PM EST): The weekend is nearly upon us, and maybe you thought you’d get an early start, putting all your files aside for Monday and killing a few hours browsing the web. Well, for a whole lot of internet users, that’s not exactly working as planned right now, as we appear to be in the midst of a moderately widespread outage.