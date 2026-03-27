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Can't connect to Discord, X, or ChatGPT? Internet outage strikes multiple sites (Updated)
26 minutes ago
- Multiple services across the internet are currently experiencing service interruptions.
- It’s possible this may be linked to a Cloudflare outage.
Update: March 27, 2026 (4:14 PM EST): While we still haven’t gotten quite to the bottom of the root cause of this afternoon’s outage, affected services look like they’ve largely been able to restore connectivity.
Original article: March 27, 2026 (3:50 PM EST): The weekend is nearly upon us, and maybe you thought you’d get an early start, putting all your files aside for Monday and killing a few hours browsing the web. Well, for a whole lot of internet users, that’s not exactly working as planned right now, as we appear to be in the midst of a moderately widespread outage.
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We first noticed issues around 3:20pm ET, when some Android Authority editors experienced errors connecting to the server. Looking on DownDetector, we can confirm a spike appearing across multiple services at the same time.
Clouldflare-specific errors we encountered drove us to check out the Cloudflare status page, but according to that, all systems are operational. That said, we’ve noticed that more and more regions are being updated to “Re-routed” as time goes on.
Even with DownDetector users reporting problems, not all of the apparently impacted services report any issues on their end. Discord status looks fine, but X does note degraded performance across its API.
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