Instagram's Twitter rival will be 'sanely run,' and here's what it looks like

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked screenshots of Instagram’s Twitter rival have surfaced online.

The screens give us a good idea of what to expect when the service eventually launches.

A Meta executive reportedly claimed that the platform will be “sanely run.”

We’ve known for a while now that Instagram was working on a rival to Twitter, ostensibly hoping to capitalize on disgruntled Twitter users following Elon Musk’s purchase of the company.

Now, The Verge has obtained screenshots of Meta’s rival, currently codenamed Project 92 but which could end up being called Threads. The screenshots show us the user interface, the ability to log in with your Instagram credentials, and threaded responses to posts. Check out the screens below.

The screenshots were shared by Meta chief product officer Chris Cox during a company meeting. The meeting also revealed more details about Instagram’s Twitter rival.

For starters, Instagram’s take on Twitter will integrate with the decentralized ActivityPub protocol, potentially allowing users to easily transfer their accounts and followers to other platforms that support the protocol (such as Mastodon). But the executive also seemingly took a shot at how Elon Musk has handled Twitter thus far.

“We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution,” Cox reportedly said.

Would you switch from Twitter to Instagram's rival app? 241 votes Yes, for sure 18 % Maybe, I'll wait and see 34 % I think I'll use both 12 % No, I'm happy on Twitter 19 % No, I won't use either service 18 %

Cox also confirmed that the company was in discussions with prominent people such as Oprah and the Dalai Lama to use the app.

So when can you use the app? Well, the executive reportedly didn’t commit to a timeline, only saying it would be available “as soon as we can.”

