Is Instagram down for you? Here's what's going on

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

TL;DR Instagram appears to be down for thousands of users.

Meta’s other services appear to be experiencing issues as well.

If you’re noticing problems with Instagram, you’re not the only one. The social media platform appears to be down. And it may not be the only Meta service experiencing issues this morning.

Thousands of users are reporting on Downdetector that Instagram is experiencing an outage. At the time of writing, there are nearly 1,400 reports, and it looks like they started around 7:30 AM ET. Looking at the heat map, the outage is affecting several major cities, including New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

It appears that the problem isn’t just Instagram. Meta may be having issues across its services, including Messenger and Facebook. We’re seeing users saying things like they’re stuck on sending and they can’t load messages.

We’ll keep an eye on the situation. This article will be updated when Instagram is back online.

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