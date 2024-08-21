Instacart shoppers can save $15 on a $100 gift card, only today

Instacart

Are you an Instacart shopper? We know shopping through these apps can get expensive, so you have to take advantage of any deals. Right now, Best Buy is selling $100 Instacart gift cards for just $85. Get a $100 Instacart gift card for just $85

This is a “Deal of the Day” offer, and it ends tonight at 10 PM Pacific. This means you have to act quickly if you want to save your $15 bucks. By the way, Best Buy allowed me to add three cards to my cart, so you can save up to $45, if you get three $100 Instacart gift cards. You might as well stock up if you know you’ll be using Instacart anyway!

Instacart can be much more convenient than going out to buy groceries and other products. It also helps you avoid time-sucking activities like sitting in traffic, or going around the store searching for those grape jelly Uncrustables only to find out they’re not in stock.

The Instacart app makes it easy to shop at local stores from the comfort of your home, and it offers same-day delivery in as little as two hours. I don’t know about you, but I spend much more than two hours driving to the store, doing my shopping, and then driving back. Instascart saves me time, which helps me focus on work and everything else that matters. You can shop in over 80,000 stores, including popular retailers like Walmart, The Home Depot, Costco, Smart & Final, and many more.

Do you want in on this Best Buy Deal of the Day? You better hurry, because the deal ends tonight! If you’re already an Instacart user, it’s pretty much a no-brainer. If you’re not, you can learn more about Instacart here. Or you could get it as an actual gift for anyone who loves using Instacart.

