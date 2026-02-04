Are you an Instacart shopper? This gift card deal is a no-brainer

Instacart

Instacart became much more popular during the pandemic, but we know many of you still use and love the grocery delivery service. If you’re still using the service, here’s a deal you won’t be able to ignore. You can currently get a $100 Instacart gift card for just $90! Buy a $100 Instacart gift card for $90 ($10 off)

This offer is available from Best Buy. While we’re linking to the $100 gift card, you can also enjoy the same savings on other denominations. The $50 Instacart gift card costs $45, and the $200 one costs $180.

If you’re already a frequent Instacart user, there’s no reason not to get this deal. You’re already spending the money, so why not get a bit extra?

If you don’t know Instacart yet, it’s an app that offers delivery services. It’s much like Uber Eats or DoorDash, but Instacart focuses more on groceries and household items, as opposed to food.

The service offers deliveries in as little as two hours. And because the pandemic was its main boost, the company also focuses on contactless deliveries, making it both safe and convenient.

Want in on the action? Act quickly, because these gift card deals don’t tend to last very long!

Follow