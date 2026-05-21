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Insta360 X4 Creator Bundle hits record low price in time for summer
31 minutes ago
For anyone looking to upgrade their content creation game, the Insta360 X4 Creator Bundle is definitely worth a closer look. Right now, it’s available for just $431.50, which is $173.50 off its retail price of $605. This marks the bundle’s all-time low price, making it an excellent chance to grab high-end technology for less.
The Insta360 X4 packs some serious features for creators who demand flexibility and quality. It can record immersive 360° video in stunning 8K or 5.7K at 60fps, while Active HDR ensures color accuracy even during action-packed scenarios. If you prefer a more traditional view, the 4K action camera mode with 170-degree MaxView offers crisp and wide perspectives.
One standout feature is the famous invisible selfie stick effect, which creates the impression of smooth, drone-like footage. The camera also boasts exceptional stabilization through FlowState technology and 360° Horizon Lock, ensuring ultra-stable footage even during intense activities. Comfortable to use in various conditions, the X4 is waterproof up to 33 feet, cold-resistant down to -4ºF, and features a rugged build with removable lens guards. On top of that, its 2.5-inch Gorilla Glass touchscreen and a powerful 2290mAh battery offering 135 minutes of runtime add to its appeal.
The main factors that make this a fine deal include its excellent price of $431.50, which is $118.99 cheaper than its 90-day average of $550.49. Combined with its record-low status and no stock-related penalties, this deal is clearly a strong contender for your next investment in gear.
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