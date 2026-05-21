Insta360 X4 Creator Bundle hits record low price in time for summer

DealHunt / Android Authority

For anyone looking to upgrade their content creation game, the Insta360 X4 Creator Bundle is definitely worth a closer look. Right now, it’s available for just $431.50, which is $173.50 off its retail price of $605. This marks the bundle’s all-time low price, making it an excellent chance to grab high-end technology for less.

The Insta360 X4 packs some serious features for creators who demand flexibility and quality. It can record immersive 360° video in stunning 8K or 5.7K at 60fps, while Active HDR ensures color accuracy even during action-packed scenarios. If you prefer a more traditional view, the 4K action camera mode with 170-degree MaxView offers crisp and wide perspectives.

One standout feature is the famous invisible selfie stick effect, which creates the impression of smooth, drone-like footage. The camera also boasts exceptional stabilization through FlowState technology and 360° Horizon Lock, ensuring ultra-stable footage even during intense activities. Comfortable to use in various conditions, the X4 is waterproof up to 33 feet, cold-resistant down to -4ºF, and features a rugged build with removable lens guards. On top of that, its 2.5-inch Gorilla Glass touchscreen and a powerful 2290mAh battery offering 135 minutes of runtime add to its appeal. Check out the deal on Amazon

The main factors that make this a fine deal include its excellent price of $431.50, which is $118.99 cheaper than its 90-day average of $550.49. Combined with its record-low status and no stock-related penalties, this deal is clearly a strong contender for your next investment in gear.

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