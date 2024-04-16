Insta360 X4 announced: An 8K 360-degree powerhouse

TL;DR Insta360 has announced the Insta360 X4 action camera.

The new camera sports 8K/30fps 360-degree video, significantly improved battery life, and more.

Expect to pay $499.99 for the device.

Insta360 still plays second-fiddle to GoPro in the action camera segment in terms of popularity, but it’s a brand worth considering if you’re on the hunt for a quality action camera. And the company has just launched the Insta360 X4 360-degree action camera.

The Insta360 X4 brings several new additions compared to the X3, with the most notable upgrade being 8K/30fps 360-degree video. That’s a big bump up from the X3’s 5.7K/30fps video. Don’t care for 8K support? Then you’ll be pleased to know that the new camera now offers 5.7K/60fps video and 4K/100fps support too.

Other new or upgraded video features include a single-lens mode at 4K/60fps (up from 4K/30fps), a higher-resolution bullet-time slow-mo mode, an 11K time-lapse option, Me Mode at 4K/30fps or 2.7K/120fps (up from just 1080p/60fps), and a MegaView FoV option.

There’s more to the camera than a slew of video-related upgrades, though. Insta360 notes that there’s a larger, 2,290mAh battery capable of offering up to 67% more recording time (135 minutes). Other additions include gesture controls, USB 3.0 transfer speeds, Gorilla Glass for the touchscreen, and removable lens guards.

Keen on getting the Insta360 X4? Then you’ll need to splash out $499.99 in the US. Insta360 is positioning this as a rival to the $399.99 GoPro Hero 4. So you’ll need to decide whether 360-degree shooting and gesture controls are worth the $100 premium.

