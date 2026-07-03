Need a budget 55-inch smart TV? This Insignia Fire TV is 49% off

Filling a bedroom or second living space with a big-screen smart TV does not have to be expensive. Right now, there’s a strong deal on the Insignia 55-inch F50 Series Fire TV at Amazon, making it a good fit for anyone who wants 4K streaming on a budget.

Amazon has the Insignia 55-inch F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $179.99, down from its $349.99 recommended retail price. That’s a 49% discount relative to the RRP, which cuts $170 off the usual price. It also matches the best deal we have seen on the TV, so there’s never been a better time to buy.

This model is a 55-inch 4K UHD LED TV with Amazon Fire TV built in, so it is made for people who mostly want to stream shows and movies without adding another box or stick. Fire TV gives you access to streaming apps right on the TV, and the included Alexa voice remote adds voice control to find content and use TV functions. You also get HDR10 support and DTS audio, giving it the core features most people want for casual everyday viewing.

It also has a 4.4-star rating, which adds to the appeal for buyers looking for an affordable TV.

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