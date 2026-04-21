This popular, pocket-sized power bank has never been cheaper at just $29.99

DealHunt / Android Authority

As your device cache expands, so does your need for power options. That’s often no big deal at home, but if you’re regularly out and about, a power bank that can easily slide into a bag or pocket can be a lifesaver. The INIU Ultra Small 10,000mAh 45W PD Power Bank fits the bill, and it’s at an all-time low price of $29.99 on Amazon right now. While you may not be super familiar with the brand, it’s hard to argue with a 4.5-star rating from over 24,000 reviews!

We caught wind of this price drop via DealHunt, which is our partner AI-powered price intelligence platform that tracks thousands of products and analyzes historical pricing data. AI isn’t always the best judge, which is why we have a human like me check it’s legit — this one looks good. Below, you can see the price history information and other handy AI insights about the deal to help you decide if you want to take advantage.

DealHunt / Android Authority

Get ready to grab a great deal on the INIU Pocket Size Portable Charger, now available for just $29.99. This deal marks a savings of 9% compared to its previous price of $32.99, and 19% off overall. Get the INIU Pocket Size Portable Charger deal now

Key deal info Current price: $29.99

$29.99 Retail price: $36.99

$36.99 Discount percentage: 19%

19% Lowest price context: All-time low

DealHunt verdict With a DealHunt score of 93/100, this INIU Pocket Size Portable Charger is an excellent deal, especially with its recent drop to $29.99, an all-time low. It has a solid Amazon rating of 4.5 stars from over 20,000 reviews, indicating that many customers have been pleased with their purchase.

This charger is a great travel essential, offering 45W fast charging and a compact design. This sale started just two days ago, so act quickly if you want to take advantage of this fantastic price!

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