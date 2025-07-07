This macaron-inspired power bank charges faster than most and fits in your pocket

TL;DR The new INIU P50 is a small, 10,000mAh power bank with 45W fast charging.

It features TinyCell Pro technology for a compact size and can charge three devices simultaneously.

It is available in new macaron-inspired colors and includes a digital display and detachable usb-c lanyard cable.

Smartphone battery sizes haven’t increased much in the US in recent years (you can blame the government for that). While most phones can survive a day on a full charge, there are plenty of instances when you might need a battery top-up in the middle of the day. Power banks come in clutch in those situations, but the usual drawback is that you have to carry around a big brick in your bag or pockets. If you’re looking for something small, INIU has just refreshed its P50 power bank, giving it some new tech and a fresh coat of paint with colors inspired by macarons.

It’s a fitting inspiration since the INIU P50 power bank is sized in the same ballpark. This is a tiny power bank, but it still packs a punch with 10,000mAh capacity and 45W fast charging support. The device measures 8.3 x 5.2 x 2.6 cm, and weighs just 160g/5.6oz, so you can carry it in even smaller pockets.

For its charging specifications, the INIU P50 can charge three devices simultaneously for a maximum of 45W output. When operated individually, either USB-C port can output a maximum of 45W, while the USB-A port can output a maximum of 19W. Either way, you’re covered for your smartphone and tablet charging needs, as it supports USB PD, Qualcomm Quick Charge, and Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0. You can also use it to charge a laptop or mobile accessories.

Unlike other power banks of this size, INIU has also integrated a digital display in the power bank, showing its real-time charge level. The P50 also comes with a detachable lanyard 60W USB-C to C cable, so you have fewer instances of leaving your cable behind. You can charge the power bank itself with a 20W wall charger on its USB-C port, and thanks to passthrough charging, you can continue to charge other devices connected to your power bank simultaneously.

For spec upgrades, the INIU P50 comes with an upgraded TinyCell Pro, a new generation of ultra-dense battery cells that significantly reduce the overall size of the power bank without compromising capacity. INIU also claims that this is the industry’s first multi-tab battery cell. This advanced multi-tab architecture enhances energy conversion efficiency, delivering longer-lasting power compared to other 10,000mAh power banks.

The P50 also uses premium-grade inductor components to reduce heat generation, extend runtime, and contribute to a more compact internal layout. It’s also claimed to have an 18-layer SmartProtect system to protect your phone’s battery health.

INIU P50 pricing and availability The INIU P50 costs $32.99 and will be available with a 10% discount during Amazon Prime Day. It is available in new colors such as Light Blue, Light Green, Light Pink, Light Purple, and Light White. It can also be purchased in the classic Black color and will come with all the spec upgrades that were not present in the previous Black model. All of them come with a three-year warranty.

