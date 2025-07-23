Hot deal: The INIU Multi P21 doubles as a charger and power bank (Just bought one!)

I am kind of an aspiring minimalist, so the idea of dual-purpose tech really piques my curiosity. The same lifestyle also pushes me to buy as little as possible. I am the deals guy here at Android Authority, but despite going through hundreds of deals a week, I rarely really take advantage of any of them. Well, this sale on the INIU Multi P21 Power Bank got me. Let me tell you why I just ordered this one! Buy the INIU Multi P21 Power Bank for just $16.79 ($33.20 off)

This offer is available from Amazon and comes in two stages. You’ll get an automatic 27% discount as a “limited time deal” sale. Additionally, you can press the Redeem button right below the price to save 40%. If you don’t see it, the coupon code is: Q2LOUK9U.

Also, keep in mind that only the Black model is this deeply discounted. All other color versions (and there are many really cool ones) are going for $32.99.

So, I have been looking at the Anker 733 Power Bank for at least a couple of years. While awesome, the cheapest I’ve seen it on sale is about $60. The regular retail price is $109.99! I consider it more of a luxury than a necessity at such prices.

But hey, today I came across the new INIU Multi P21 Power Bank and was able to get it for a mere $16.79 (retail price is $49.99, according to Amazon). That’s more my style, and I kind of purchased it without thinking much about it. What’s the worst that could happen? If I don’t like it, I am out nearly $17 bucks. If I love it, though, it is a total win. Call it a gamble.

Now, the INIU Multi P21 Power Bank is not as powerful as Anker’s option, but it is still looking like a very promising charger/power bank combo considering the price.

The idea is simple. It has foldable prongs. When plugged into an AC outlet, it will work as a regular charger and juice up your devices. Once those are done charging, it will charge its internal 10,000mAh battery. You can then unplug it and use it as a battery pack to charge your devices on the go.

10,000mAh isn’t huge, but it is enough to charge your average smartphone 1-2 times. Of course, your mileage may vary depending on your device’s battery, whether you are using it while charging, and energy loss.

It comes with three ports. One of them is a built-in USB-C cable that doubles as a lanyard for improved portability. You also get another USB-C connection and a USB-A port.

The max output is 30W, which should be more than good enough to charge any smartphone. That said, most higher-end handsets can charge at over 30W. It’s not slow, but it might not reach full fast-charging speeds if you have a more premium smartphone with higher wattage capacities. That said, I don’t mind waiting a bit longer with this one, as it is very portable, and my phone can stay plugged into it while on the go.

INIU mentions it can even power some tablets and laptops. At 30W, though, we’re sure it will do so pretty slowly. I guess I will find out when it arrives later today.

For now, all I can tell you is that this deal is looking very hot! Go sign up for yours while it is still available at this impressively low price. I suspect that the offer won’t last too long.