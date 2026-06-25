This highly-rated 65W charger is now just $19.77 in its best deal since Black Friday

A compact 65W charger that can handle a phone, tablet, and even a smaller laptop is the kind of gear that earns a spot in your bag. The INIU 65W 3-Port GaN USB-C Charger is now available at a deep discount, making it an easy Prime Day 2026 deal to notice.

This charger uses a GaN design to keep the body smaller than many traditional 65W chargers, with listed dimensions of about 2.1 x 2.0 x 1.2 inches and a weight of 4.3oz. The foldable plug also makes it a better fit for travel. It offers up to 65W USB-C PD output and is commonly listed as a 3-port charger with dual USB-C plus USB-A, though some retailer bundles show a 2-port USB-C and USB-A version. It is built for devices such as iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Pixel, MacBook Air, and similar USB-C hardware. You also get a 100W USB-C to USB-C cable in the box.

As for the deal itself, the charger is down to $19.77 from an RRP of $19.77. That is a 33% discount relative to the recommended retail price. It is also the lowest price we have seen since the Black Friday sales. Just keep in mind that the 65W total is shared when charging multiple devices, so full laptop-speed charging is best with one USB-C device connected. The 4.8-star review score adds to the appeal.

To get this deal on Amazon, buyers need a Prime membership. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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