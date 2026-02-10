This budget Android phone looks like an iPhone with a Nothing twist

TL;DR Infinix is blending Apple-inspired design and Nothing-style hardware flair in the upcoming Note 60 Pro.

The phone borrows the iPhone 17 Pro’s camera layout and pairs it with a rear matrix display similar to Nothing’s Glyph system.

Infinix is also switching to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4.

Infinix isn’t starting 2026 quietly. The company is stepping into the mid-range spotlight with a phone that seems to draw inspiration from Apple’s design and Nothing’s Glyph Matrix, then mashed them together on purpose.

Infinix has teased the upcoming Note 60 Pro on Facebook, and its camera island design clearly takes cues from the iPhone 17 Pro’s modern look. Turn the phone over, and you’ll find something different: an active Rear Matrix Display, similar to the Nothing Phone 3’s Glyph Matrix, which lets the back panel show the time, notifications, music controls, and more.

This isn’t just a flashy gimmick. It offers real convenience by giving you quick information without unlocking the phone, but in a more subtle, camera-island style that avoids turning the device into a light show. You get the best of both worlds, with a front that looks refined like Apple’s, and a playful hardware touch on the back.

More importantly, the Note 60 Pro is a significant step forward for Infinix in more ways than one. After years of leaning on MediaTek chips, this model switches to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G platform, something that long-time Note fans have been asking for.

You’re also getting a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging, plus support for what Infinix calls battery self-healing tech — essentially longevity features meant to keep capacity healthier over time. The front features a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate for smooth animations and scrolling.

The cameras are strong for this price range, with a 50MP main sensor that improves low-light photos and JBL-tuned stereo speakers to complete the multimedia experience.

All told, the Note 60 Pro is shaping up as one of the most interesting mid-range launches of early 2026. It isn’t aiming to beat top flagship models, but it does use some of their best ideas.

Infinix hasn’t shared pricing or an exact launch date yet, but teasers and pre-orders suggest the full reveal could happen before MWC 2026.

