This Android gaming phone takes extreme cooling to absurd new levels

Infinix

TL;DR The Infinix GT 50 Pro goes hard on cooling, using a micro-pump liquid system to keep performance steady under heavy load.

An external cooler adds wireless bypass charging, cutting heat and preserving battery health during long sessions.

Pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers bring console-like control with customizable inputs and ultra-low latency.

Heat can make or break your gaming experience. In recent years, even the top gaming phones have slowed down when pushed hard. Infinix believes it has finally solved this problem.

Today, the brand introduced the GT 50 Pro. Instead of just adding a bigger vapor chamber, Infinix used a full liquid-cooling loop, similar to what you’d find in a gaming PC.

The phone features an industry-first micro-pump liquid cooling system that covers all the main heat sources. It uses a ceramic heat pump powered by piezoelectric technology to move coolant through precise channels at 6.5ml per minute. You can even watch the liquid flow through a clear Pipeline Window Display on the back.

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If you want even more cooling, you can attach the GT Magcharge Cooler 2.0, which adds 12W of active thermoelectric cooling. The standout feature is wireless bypass charging, which sends power straight to the processor instead of the battery. This helps prevent extra heat and extends your battery’s life.

Speaking of the engine, the phone uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, which runs at up to 3.25GHz, paired with a large 6500mAh battery. It also has a 6.78-inch 1.5K display with a peak brightness of 4500 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate.

For controls, Infinix chose real physical hardware instead of software touch zones. The Pressure-Sense GT Trigger uses two mechanical triggers for precise, console-like feedback. They support advanced setups like the “claw grip” and sliding inputs, with up to four adjustable mapping points per trigger and 10 pressure levels.

Don’t forget to try the non-gaming shortcuts. Sliding the triggers inward can launch the Folax AI assistant or take a quick screenshot.

AI is a big part of the overall software experience. The XOS 16 interface includes features like AI Smart Trigger, which automates combo moves, and an AI Magic Voice Changer for team chats. The camera setup is strong too, with a 50MP main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide, both supported by AI RAW processing for clear everyday photos.

Infinix

The GT 50 Pro is the main highlight of Infinix’s new GT Ecosystem. This includes GTBUDS 5 earbuds with Dolby Atmos spatial audio, a GTWATCH 5 Pro for mirroring notifications, and a new game controller with improved haptics coming soon. Infinix also promises three years of OS updates and five years of security patches.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but you can expect Infinix’s usual competitive prices in Indonesia, Southeast Asia, and other regions. It comes in Black Abyss, Red Blaze, and Silver Glacier.

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