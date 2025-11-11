I tried the world’s first AI spatial computer, and I’m convinced this is the future

What if your entire office, cinema, and creative studio could fit inside a case no bigger than a briefcase? That’s what the INAIR AI Spatial Computer wants to achieve.

It’s not just another pair of AR glasses. What makes the INAIR stand out is its comprehensive setup, which includes the INAIR 2 Pro AR glasses, the INAIR Pod (the system’s brain), the INAIR Touch Board for navigation, and clever accessories such as the INAIR Wakey and the Hub Charger. Together, these gadgets transform into a portable workplace, home cinema, and creative studio that occupies barely any space and can be used anywhere.

I’ve been trying out the INAIR AI Spatial Computer for the past few weeks, and I’ll be totally honest: it’s one of the most interesting gadgets I’ve used in a while.

The INAIR AI Spatial Computer system: Many parts make a whole

It might seem like a collection of separate gadgets, but the system’s many parts make the INAIR AI Spatial Computer a comprehensive whole. The first thing that struck me was the absence of a heavy laptop and accompanying bag. There’s no need to hunt for a power socket, either. In essence, all you really need are the glasses and the Pod.

When it comes to the glasses themselves, they are built for privacy. They have electrochromic lenses, which block prying eyes, and the audio is directed so only you can hear it. Even better, the glasses auto-blackout when connected to a PC, so no one can sneak a peek over your shoulder at what you’re doing.

Beyond productivity, these glasses are brilliant for entertainment. INAIR offers real-time 3D conversion powered by AI, meaning that anything you watch — including Netflix, YouTube, TikTok, or even old downloaded videos — instantly becomes stereoscopic 3D, with smooth playback and almost no delay. I didn’t need any special 3D files or clunky VR headsets because it all happens on the glasses. I even started watching TikTok in 3D, and it’s weird, but now I think the only way to watch TikTok is in 3D with these glasses.

With the My Phone feature, every picture you take can become a 3D memory with more depth than even Apple’s Spatial Photos. Imagine reliving family trips, concerts, or even just selfies in three-dimensional space. It’s pretty cool, and this is why I really like them — it’s like having a private cinema with you, whether you’re lying in bed, sitting on the sofa, or on a flight. The best thing is that it has surround-like sound, and there are no prying eyes, so no one can see what you’re watching.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

None of this is important if the glasses aren’t comfortable to wear — thankfully, that’s not a worry. The INAIR 2 Pro AR Glasses are among the most comfortable AR glasses I’ve used, and I’ve worn them for hours. They’re quite light, weighing only 80 grams, and they can project a 135-inch-equivalent screen in front of your face. Because they run at 120Hz, everything is fluid. You can even set up to six virtual windows, and it feels less like juggling tabs and more like being in one of those personal control rooms you see in spy films. You can resize or move screens wherever you want, draft a document, keep an email window open, and even have YouTube playing all at the same time.

The main way to navigate is through its touch board, which is intuitive and straightforward. It’s two-finger scrolling, with three fingers to zoom in or push things away. If you don’t like using it, you can switch to gestures, voice, a regular keyboard, or even head tracking. The pod itself is surprisingly small, weighing 158 grams. It features a 5,000mAh battery, which can provide up to four hours of computing power on a single charge. The 2 Pro AR Glasses, the Pod, and the Touch Board work together to form a cohesive system. The hardware works seamlessly with the software, ensuring smooth and natural interaction.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Powering the system is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series octa-core chip that supports edge AI, which means it can handle most tasks independently, eliminating the need for a PC. There’s also an always-on smart voice AI, which I initially thought was just another AI assistant, but this one is genuinely useful. It reacts contextually to what’s on your screen, which feels more helpful than the mundane use cases for voice controls.

Then you have INAIR OS, explicitly built for spatial computing, so it’s not a reworked version of a mobile OS. I think this is why it feels so natural and easy to use. It supports cloud, streaming, and even real-time 3D conversion of regular content. Even offline, all the essentials still work. What’s really nice is its integration with Google Workspace and other productivity tools, making it genuinely useful in day-to-day life. It’s not just a tech demo; it feels practical.

As for the INAIR Wakey, this is an extra tool that wakes up your PC at home and streams it directly to your glasses. For me, this is important because I keep all my large files on my computer at home, and the fact that I don’t have to take my laptop with me means I’m less likely to lose those files if I were to lose my PC.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Yes, there are numerous AR glasses on the market today, but what sets INAIR apart is its comprehensive ecosystem. The glasses, Pod, Touch Board, Wakey, and the Hub are all designed to work together, and when they do, they deliver as a portable productivity and entertainment system. Then you have those unique touches that I haven’t seen anywhere else: real-time 3D conversion, remote PC wake and stream, and multi-window AR workspaces. Best of all, you’re not locked into one larger ecosystem. INAIR’s hardware is compatible with Android, iPhone, Windows, and Mac, allowing you to use any device you have with this.

If I compare these glasses to anything else I’ve tried, they really stand out as a robust portable computing system. It doesn’t feel like a concept, but rather something I’d be happy to use today and in the future.

