This hybrid reading feature might help your short attention span

TL;DR Audible just launched a new “Read & Listen” mode that syncs ebook text with audiobook narration in real time.

Unlike older Whispersync switching, this lets you read and listen simultaneously inside one app.

The feature is rolling out in the US now, with more regions to follow.

A new hybrid reading mode just landed on Audible that blends ebooks and audiobooks into a single, synchronized experience. Think less passive listening and more Spotify-style lyrics mode, but for your book. The new Immersive Reading tool turns what used to be a background activity into something far more active.

Cross-format syncing has existed for years through Whispersync for Voice, which lets users switch between reading in the Kindle app and listening without losing their place. However, this update goes a step further. Now, users who own both the audiobook and matching ebook can read and listen simultaneously inside the Audible app, with real-time text highlighting that tracks the narration word by word.

Importantly, rather than bouncing between apps, the new “Read & Listen” mode keeps everything in one place. If you tap into a supported title, the on-screen text will move in lock with the narrator. The app can also filter your library by titles that support the feature, making it easier to find compatible books. At launch, the feature supports hundreds of thousands of titles across multiple languages and is rolling out in the US now, with additional regions to follow, including the UK, Australia, and Germany.

According to the company’s data, users who combine reading and listening tend to finish more content each month, and a large majority say the dual-format approach improves focus and retention. For readers who’ve already embraced switching between formats, this is just another way to elevate your reading options. For anyone who’s ever rewound a chapter because their mind wandered, this might be the upgrade that finally keeps you locked in.

