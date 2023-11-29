IKEA launches three new smart home sensors that anyone can afford

IKEA

TL;DR IKEA has launched three useful smart home sensors for less than $10.

They will be available starting January 2024.

The new lineup includes a window and door sensor, a wireless motion detector, and a water leakage detector.

IKEA has launched three new smart home sensors: Parasoll, Vallhorn, and Badring. The names don’t immediately give away what they do, but thankfully, the company has revealed all the details you need to know.

With the latest launch, IKEA says it is entering a new category of smart home products that customers can use to manage and monitor their homes from anywhere in the world.

Parasoll is a door and window sensor that can be mounted discreetly. It will notify users when access points equipped with the sensor are opened or closed.

Vallhorn is a wireless motion sensor that can be placed indoors or outdoors. It will activate lights when it detects movement. It will also let users personalize lighting with adjustable colors and intensity settings.

Badring is a water leakage detection sensor. It can be placed near water usage areas and will notify users if leaks are detected.

All three sensors are based on the Zigbee software and send notifications and alerts to IKEA’s Home Smart app. They can work standalone or with other smart products from IKEA, like the Dirigera smart home hub.

IKEA told The Verge that it plans to add Matter support by turning on the Thread radio inside the Dirigera hub, which will then bridge the Zigbee-based devices to the new smart home standard.

Parasoll and Vallhorn will be available from January 2024, followed by Badring in April 2024. All of them are expected to cost less than $10.

