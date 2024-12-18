An Android phone maker just topped Apple in wearables (and it's not Samsung)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR According to the latest IDC data, global shipments of wrist-worn devices dipped slightly compared to last year.

HUAWEI has overtaken Apple to become the top brand in overall wrist-worn shipments.

While smartwatch shipments have slowed overall, the fitness band market shows strong growth.

Shipments of wrist-worn devices — including fitness bands and smartwatches — totaled 139.0 million units worldwide in the first three quarters of 2024, according to fresh numbers from the International Data Corporation (IDC). That’s a slight dip of about 1% from last year’s 140.5 million, signaling that this once-explosive category might be hitting a snooze button, at least temporarily.

The big headline this year is that HUAWEI has overtaken Apple in total wrist-worn shipments, securing the top spot with 23.6 million units moved — an impressive 44.3% boost from the same period last year.

That’s even more impressive, considering the fact that the smartwatch segment overall isn’t exactly on fire. A total of 112.2 million smartwatches shipped globally in the first three quarters of 2024, down 3.8% from last year. On the flip side, fitness trackers or smart bands) saw a 12.7% bump to 26.8 million units globally.

HUAWEI’s updated product lineup, featuring the new Watch GT 5, GT 5 Pro, and Watch D2, and its efforts to adapt its brand and offerings to different regions, from the Asia-Pacific to the Middle East and Africa, seem to have paid off handsomely.

Apple is still the undisputed leader in pure smartwatch shipments and even grabbed the top spot again during the third quarter, courtesy of the new Apple Watch Series 10. However, Apple’s overall standing slipped due to one glaring absence: it doesn’t really cater to the fitness bands market. With lower-cost competitors flooding the scene, Apple’s premium-only approach means it’s missing out on entry-level buyers.

Value is the new king Samsung’s strategy has been to cover all the price points: its Galaxy Watch 7 series and the new high-end Galaxy Watch Ultra pulled in shoppers looking for premium features, while the more wallet-friendly Galaxy Watch FE and Galaxy Fit3 wristband covered the basics. That approach pumped up Samsung’s shipments by 24.3% — enough to nab a comfortable fourth-place finish and ensure it can cater to just about every type of consumer.

Xiaomi and BBK (the parent company behind OPPO, OnePlus, and Vivo) also experienced significant growth, with year-over-year increases of 26.5% and 25.9%, respectively. These companies have capitalized on the growing demand for affordable and feature-rich wearables, particularly in emerging markets.

The “Others” category — everyone else not making the top five — shrank by a noticeable 20.3%, suggesting that brand consolidation might be a trend in the future.

While overall shipments are down slightly, certain regions and product types performed better than others. China led global growth and singlehandedly helped keep the category from falling off a cliff. Its 45.8 million shipments in the first three quarters of 2024 represent a robust 20.1% year-over-year increase, comfortably outpacing any slowdown seen in places like India and the United States.

In the end, this tiny blip in growth might be just what the market needs — an opportunity for companies to get creative and think beyond cookie-cutter designs. As competition tightens, we can expect a wave of new ideas and innovations to drive sales.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments