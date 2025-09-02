I recreated one of my favorite Pixel 10 features with this app

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

The Pixel 10 is a fresh new phone series, but its novelty lies mainly in the software, which revolves around features like Magic Cue, on-device AI improvements, scam protection, and more. Even camera improvements over the Pixel 9 series — apart from the newly added telephoto on the base Pixel 10 — largely rest on top of software enhancements. Yes, that includes the new 100x zoom on the Pro models.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

While all of these improvements are impressive and help the Pixel 10 secure a spot among the best Android phones of 2025, my favorite feature is less flashy but practical. My heart lies with the new Screen Saver mode on the Pixel 10, which transforms the phone’s screen into a smart display.

With this iteration, Google has finally upgraded the feature that previously had remnants of the Android Marshmallow era. The Screen Saver mode on the Pixel 10 feels entirely reinvented, but it saddens me to think that it is limited to the Pixel 10 — at least until Google shares an update about its rollout to older phones. Thankfully, there is an easy way to recreate it on any Android device, which, in fact, allowed me to achieve more than Google’s version.

Do you use a screen saver on your Android phone? 18 votes No, but I'm looking forward to Pixel 10's improved Screen Saver mode 39 % No, I'd rather save battery 50 % No, it's too crude! 6 % Yes, I've used it in the past 0 % I want Pixel 10's Screen Saver on all Android phones 6 %

StandBy Mode Pro’s similarities to Pixel 10’s Screen Saver

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The app, StandBy Mode Pro, incorporates all the new features introduced by the Pixel 10’s Screen Saver. If you’re counting, these include multiple variations of analog and digital clocks, an overview of the weather, an improved photo gallery, and controls from the Google Home app.

I use the app on my OnePlus 13, giving it superpowers it initially lacked. In addition to the features I listed above, the app introduces some exciting new additions, including the ability to run a GIF continuously. Besides those, it also has built-in functionality to save the screen and protect our eyes, neither of which is originally part of the Pixel 10’s Screen Saver.

But it wouldn’t be truly fair — or factually correct — to call the app an imitation of the Pixel 10’s new feature. Instead, it is inspired by the Standby mode that Apple introduced with iOS 17. If you need a recap or haven’t bothered to learn about the iOS feature, it essentially transforms any iPhone’s screen into a smart display while charging, either wirelessly or through a wired connection. The phone must be kept upright and in a landscape orientation, and it won’t work when the phone is lying flat and facing upward. Both of these aspects — charging and the specific orientation — are vital for Standby mode to function properly.

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Meanwhile, Google’s requirements are more relaxed, and the Screen Saver operates even if the Pixel is charging in portrait mode.

Thanks to the beauty of Android customizations, the app I’m using here recreates similar functionality on any Android. It even eliminates the basic requirements of charging or docking the phone.

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

I can just open the app and use the phone as a smart display without any hindrance. In addition to its utility as a smart display, it can also serve as an excellent deterrent to wasting time by simply scrolling on the phone.

Now, let me tell you about the Screen Saver features that the app not only matches but also surpasses.

Firstly, it offers almost a dozen different clock options. It’s not just the number of choices but also the level of customization with each of these options that I truly cherish. With each clock, there are presets to change the color or style of the font, the background color, or the highlights behind the moving parts. I could spend hours just swimming in these options and never get enough.

More importantly, I don’t have to stick to just one type of clock. All options are stacked vertically; you can just scroll up or down to switch between different clock faces and use the Edit function to change the order of the clocks.

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

With the photo gallery, I can go beyond simply choosing multiple pictures, whether they’re stored on the device or sourced directly from Google Photos. I can adjust the duration for which each photo remains and select from various transition animations.

This set of options makes it perfect for times when I just don’t need to use my phone and can simply dock it to a wireless charger and use it as a digital photo frame.

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

And just like that, there’s a timer, a calendar, and a bunch of weather widgets. But like I said above, the app’s true potential lies in the features beyond what Pixel’s Screen Saver already offers.

Features far beyond the Pixel 10’s Screen Saver

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

The first of those features is the split-screen mode. Here, I can add two widgets side-by-side without any curbs on what I can add. On a bigger screen, such as tablets, I can add up to four widgets. For simplicity, I use a calendar or watch widget alongside a Pomodoro timer on my OnePlus 13 when I’m working. When I step away, I can replace it with an inspirational quote or switch it up with a GIF from a classic meme, because why not?

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

Another feature that kindles joy in me is the media control screen. It sparks a surge of nostalgia and reminds me of the full-screen media controls on MP4 players. The app supports major music streaming services, and I’ve found it to work fine with YouTube Music, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Besides the standard playback and scrub controls, the interface also offers options to like or dislike tracks or change settings for shuffle or repeat. On my desk, this is the most used screen, and I actively use it to control playback through my Xiaomi smart speaker.

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

Another interesting feature that the developer recently added to StandBy Mode Pro is a Lo-Fi mode, which essentially streams an ad-free Lo-Fi Girl track directly from YouTube, if that is something you rely on for productivity.

Two protective features: One for me, the other for the screen Besides these features, the app has two vital safeguards. One of them is designed for the users’ eyes, and the other one for the screen. First, let me tell you about one that protects the eyes.

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

The app allows me to set a specific ambient light level (in lux) for darker environments, such as the bedroom at night. To prevent any burden on the eyes, it dims the screen’s background and turns any text to a deep red, so the light doesn’t keep me awake.

Since I need absolute darkness to sleep peacefully, I can also utilize the night timer that turns the screen off after a specific duration following its switch to the red-colored visuals. If I want to see the time at night, I can simply tap the screen to turn it on, which resets the timer.

However, if you’re someone who likes to keep the night lights on, the next feature ensures that being in constant use does not compromise the display.

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

Standby Mode comes with burn-in protection, which dims the screen and creates a chessboard-like pattern with tiny dots. The pattern automatically switches every minute to rest pixels, preventing it from imprinting on the screen, even without moving elements. Fun fact: burn-in protection is also why screensavers came into being in the first place.

This is the (almost) perfect desk clock setup

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

StandBy Mode Pro is a terrific app that seamlessly switches between my desk clock, dedicated Pomodoro timer, calendar, or a controller for my music based on what I wish for it to be. When I start to wind down, it can be an excellent digital photo frame or a reminder to take my supplements or ponder my to-dos for the next day before I hit the sheets. And at night, it serves as a terrific bedside clock, which I can keep on all night or turn off at my will. And with the countless options for the dual-screen mode, I can have endless permutations of widgets I want to use side-by-side.

Like I said above, it can work while or even without charging. The app has auto-launch settings, where I can specify for it to work only when the phone is charging wirelessly and is in a specific orientation. Likewise, I can expect it to auto-close when I unplug the charger or move from a horizontal to a vertical orientation.

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

The only challenge I feel with the app is that it’s not entirely free to use. Although you can use it for free, many of the features I mentioned above will work better if you pay to unlock them. However, because it’s created by an indie developer, you can unlock it for a lifetime for around $6. Beyond this, StandBy Mode is a reasonably useful app that can bring a lively and highly customizable screensaver to any Android device, and easily tops the list of apps I install on any new device.

Follow