I hate mobile games, but I’ve been playing this one for years

Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

I’m not a proper gamer. I never was one, and I don’t see myself becoming one either. I’ve tried several popular titles on Android and usually got bored a few minutes in. The games these days tend to be too complicated or just unappealing in more ways than one. For me, at least.

However, despite my hate for mobile games, I still have one installed on my phone. Just one, and it’s been on my device for years. Sure, I don’t play it all that often, but I do open it every now and then when I have a few minutes to spare and need something to distract my mind. It’s the popular Alto’s Odyssey that most gamers likely already know, and it’s the best option for a non-gamer like me.

How often do you play games on your phone? 45 votes Every day 42 % A few times per week 22 % A few times per month 2 % A few times per year 16 % I don't play games at all 18 %

Simple, fast, and absolutely gorgeous

Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

A lot of games try too hard if you ask me. I remember trying out a few popular titles on Xbox years back, and some of them started with a long story I had to sit through just to understand the point of the game.

Things are generally simpler on Android, but some of the mechanics still have a steep learning curve. Certain shooters I tried out require patience and time to fully get a feel for them, and it’s just not for me.

There’s definitely a market for that, but I like a game that grabs me right away. It has to be fast. Easy to get started and pick back up if I forget about it for a few weeks. Alto’s Odyssey checks all the boxes, making it the best game for someone who is not that into mobile gaming in the first place.

I mean, it’s drop-dead gorgeous. Everything from the general graphics, background music, and all the sound effects is top-notch. Paired with very, very simple one-tap mechanics and fast-paced gameplay, it’s the perfect combo that grabs my attention and keeps me 100% focused on the game, taking the stress of the day away.

Whether I have five minutes of extra time or an hour, it’s easy to open up Alto’s Odyssey and just get started, even if I haven’t touched it in months. The one-touch mechanics and the general simplicity of the game are designed for this.

If you haven’t tried it out yet, here’s a quick rundown. You’re basically sandboarding across the deserts, doing backflips to speed up, collecting coins, and avoiding various obstacles. To make things a bit more interesting, you have a few goals each run, like sandboarding a certain length and jumping over a specific number of rocks. It sounds a bit weird, but it’s a lot of fun. Check the trailer above to see it in action.

What I really like about the game is its Zen Mode, which is what I use all the time. It basically strips away the goals, coins, the score, and everything else, focusing just on sandboarding through the deserts and doing backflips. Once I crash, the game doesn’t stop — the character gets right back up, and the game continues. No interruptions whatsoever, which is exactly what I need at times.

I haven’t found a better one

Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

I’m convinced that Alto’s Odyssey is a game even non-gamers would enjoy every now and then. I’m proof of that. However, it’s far from the only one. There are many similar games on the Play Store that are fast-paced and have similar mechanics, but I haven’t found a better one yet.

Crossy Road is one that comes to mind. It’s easy to get started and requires a lot of focus, which is what’s needed to destress. However, it just lacks the zen-like visual appeal of Alto’s Odyssey.

If you don’t play games and would like to give it a go, Alto’s Odyssey is the best place to start. It’s free, but it’s supported with ads that can get a bit annoying at times. You can download it via the button below.

And if you think there’s a better game out there, or at least as good, let me know which one in the comments.

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