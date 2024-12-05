Hyundai is not giving up on Android Auto

What does the future look like for Android Auto? It’s no secret that we’re big fans, eager to share our favorite Android Auto features , but in order to take advantage of the platform you either need a car with built-in support, or one equipped with an after-market stereo that adds it. And while that list of supported vehicles has only been getting bigger, in recent years we’ve started to see some auto manufacturers begin to rethink their approach and back away from Android Auto . But even as companies like GM pursue alternate Google-powered dash solutions, others are standing strong with their support for the platform.

Olabisi Boyle, Hyundai’s senior vice president of product planning and mobility strategy, recent spoke with InsideEVs about the company’s intention to continue to offer compatibility with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Boyle frames Hyundai’s interest as wanting to give its customers as many options as possible, drawing comparisons to its efforts to open up new charging options by embracing Tesla’s charging network.

“Right now, we’re still maintaining Android Auto and CarPlay”

With in-dash systems, though, Android Auto and CarPlay both faced increased competition from manufacturers who would prefer more control over the experience their customers receive in their vehicles — much like GM is doing. Hyundai doesn’t sound immune to these pressures, and while Boyle acknowledges that the company is working on future systems “that people are not even imagining now,” for the moment it doesn’t see any reason to spoil the Android Auto party.