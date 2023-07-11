Prime Day finally knocks 40% off this top HyperX gaming headset

Sam Moore / Android Authority

Having a good headset is an important part of gaming. Not only can a good quality gaming headset help immerse you into the experience, but it can also improve communication when you’re playing a multiplayer game where you need to talk with others. There are plenty of gaming headsets on the market, but few are as good as the products HyperX puts out. Now you can grab yourself a pair of HyperX cans on the cheap.

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2023, HyperX’s Cloud II gaming headset is currently on sale. Right now, this headset is selling for $59.99 — down from the normal retail price of $99.99. That’s a previously unseen discount of 40%, which makes this the perfect time to snatch one up. It’s available in three colorways: Red, Pink, and Gunmetal. HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset for $59.99 ($40 off)

The Cloud II offers 7.1 surround sound, passive noise canceling, 53-millimeter drivers, a detachable noise canceling microphone, and an audio control box. Meanwhile, the memory foam used for the ear pads ensures the headset remains comfortable during long play sessions.

Of course, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member first to take advantage of any Prime Day deal. Fortunately, you can get a free 30-day trial if you sign up. And you can cancel the membership at any time.

