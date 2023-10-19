The HyperX Cloud III Wireless gaming headset gets its first price drop

The HyperX Cloud series of headsets has long been a favorite in the gaming community, so the arrival of the HyperX Cloud III Wireless was hotly anticipated. Just weeks after it became available, you can now score a $20 discount on the gaming headphones. HyperX Cloud III Wireless for $149.99 ($20 off)

The HyperX Cloud III Wireless combines long-lasting battery life, comfort, and high-quality audio. With up to 120 hours of battery life on a single charge, users can enjoy extended gaming sessions, and HyperX’s signature memory foam in both the headband and ear cushions also facilitates this. The headset features a flexible design with an aluminum frame, making it resilient against travel mishaps, accidents, and everyday wear and tear.

53mm angled drivers that have been specifically tuned by HyperX audio engineers accentuate the dynamic sounds of gaming, while the upgraded, detachable microphone helps you coordinate with your team or throw shade on opponents. It includes a noise canceling aspect and a built-in mesh filter to minimize disruptive sounds.

