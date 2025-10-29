Deal: You have to check out this Hyperkin Cap'n Crunch Controller!

Guess what my favorite cereal was growing up? You’re likely assuming it was Cap’n Crunch, and you are right! You don’t have to be a fan of this cereal to appreciate this controller, though. It’s super cool, but it is also very capable and on sale right now. You can take this Hyperkin Cap’n Crunch Wireless Bluetooth Controller home (or wherever you go) for just $21.99. Buy the Hyperkin Cap’n Crunch Wireless Bluetooth Controller for $21.99 ($18 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned website. Just keep in mind there is a limit of one unit per customer. Also, according to the site, the deal is available for two days or “until sold out.”

This Hyperkin Cap’n Crunch Wireless Bluetooth Controller is a true gem! It will definitely be the topic of many conversations and will definitely spark a smile on anyone who sees it. Don’t think that its fun, light-hearted nature means it’s a simple product, though. It’s actually quite a capable controller!

For starters, it’s compatible with a bunch of devices. These include the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch OLED, Windows, Mac, Steam, and even Tesla. Of course, Android and iOS are also on the list.

It also has Bluetooth, so you don’t need to worry about cables, and it works up to 30 feet from the device. Of course, using a USB cable is also an option. It has a 20-hour battery life and even a Turbo function.

This is a limited edition, so you might want to jump on this deal soon. Consider that products usually make it to Woot once companies want to move remaining stock. Once it’s gone, it’s not coming back.

