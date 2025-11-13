This Cap'n Crunch controller is way too fun, and it's 45% off!

Guess what my favorite cereal was as a kid. Yup, it was Cap’n Crunch, so you can understand why I was so excited to see this fun Hyperkin Cap’n Crunch Wireless Bluetooth Controller. The fact that it’s also 45% off makes it even better! Buy the Hyperkin Cap’n Crunch Wireless Bluetooth Controller for just $21.99 ($18 off)

This offer is available from Woot, a deals website owned by Amazon. Please note that it doesn’t come with a full manufacturer’s warranty. Instead, you’ll get a 90-day warranty directly from Woot.

The Hyperkin Cap’n Crunch Wireless Bluetooth Controller is way too fun and fabulous! It will undoubtedly spark plenty of conversations and smiles at first sight. Don’t be fooled by its light-hearted nature, though. This is actually a pretty capable gamepad.

To start, it’s compatible with a wide range of devices and services. These include the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch OLED, Windows, Mac, Steam, and even Tesla! Of course, Android and iOS are both in the list, too.

It supports Bluetooth wireless technology, so you can use it without wires at up to 30 feet from the device. USB is obviously an option, though, if you prefer improved performance. You’ll get a 20-hour battery life, as well as a Turbo function.

This is a limited-edition product, and items usually make it to Woot once they are starting to sell out. I would take advantage of this deal sooner rather than later.

This is a limited edition, so you might want to jump on this deal soon. Consider that products usually make it to Woot once companies want to move remaining stock. Once it’s gone, it’s not coming back. Woot mentions that the offer will last for five more days or “until sold out.”

Follow