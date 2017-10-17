A new Humble Mobile bundle has hit the Humble Store offering up 11 games from Russian studio HeroCraft. Several of these are fantasy or history themed titles, like strategy game Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim and its sequel, as well as the text-based RPG King of Dragon Pass, while the rest feature quite an eccentric mix of genres.

Lost Socks: Naughty Brothers, despite the terrible name, looks like a brilliantly animated action platformer in the vein of Earthworm Jim, and Avalanche is a one-finger downhill racing game with Minecraft-like visuals.

Nine of these titles are available for just five bucks, which isn’t a bad deal, while the entire bundle is worth $81. The $10 tier is a little niche, though, providing 20 booster pack codes for the free-to-play Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf. Each includes three cards which would set you back $2.99 per pack if you picked them up individually — I’m just not sure how many people are interested in booster packs at the top tier of a Humble Bundle.

In related news, Humble Bundle was recently acquired by media network IGN — find out all about that at the link.