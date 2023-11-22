Hulu's Black Friday deal gives you a subscription for just $0.99/month for the rest of the year

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR You can now get a Hulu subscription for a steal at just $0.99 per month.

The offer is valid on Hulu’s ad-supported plan and will run for an entire year.

Hulu is also discounting one of its premium add-ons as part of its Black Friday sale.

Hulu is now running a Black Friday deal that gives you a subscription to the streaming service for just 0.99 per month for an entire year.

The deal is valid on Hulu’s ad-supported plan, which otherwise costs $7.99 per month or $69.99 for an annual subscription. With the Black Friday deal, you’ll now end up paying only $12 for an entire year of Hulu. Both returning customers and new Hulu subscribers are eligible for the deal.

That said, if you want to take advantage of Hulu’s Black Friday deal, you’ll have to decide in the next few days. The sale starts on November 21 and ends at 02:59 AM ET on Wednesday, November 29 (11:59 PM PT on November 28).

Additionally, Hulu is offering another Black Friday deal for one of its premium add-ons. New and existing eligible Hulu subscribers can sign up for the STARZ Add-on for $0.99/month till the sale ends on November 29.

