Hulu is the next major streaming service to crack down on password sharing

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Hulu has changed its terms of service to ban the practice of password sharing.

The company says it reserves the right to suspend or ban users who share their accounts.

Hulu joins Disney Plus and Netflix in fighting against password sharing.

We’ve seen several streaming services actively bar password sharing in recent years, namely Netflix and Disney Plus. Now, it looks like another big-name platform is joining the party.

Hulu recently changed its terms of service (h/t: Reddit and The Verge) to explicitly ban the practice of account sharing. These terms applied to new subscribers from January 25 and will apply to existing users from March 14.

“Unless otherwise permitted by your service tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household,” reads the relevant excerpt of the subscriber agreement.

“We may, in our sole discretion, analyze the use of your account to determine compliance with this Agreement,” the company adds, noting that it reserves the right to limit/terminate access or take other steps.

Either way, this news is the latest evidence that streaming services now see password sharing as a practice hindering future user growth. Hulu’s decision also comes after Netflix reported a major increase in users following its account-sharing crackdown.

