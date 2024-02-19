A new Flip-style foldable is coming this week

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR HUAWEI has announced that the Pocket 2 foldable phone will launch in China this week.

The phone is tipped to offer a Kirin 9000S chipset and a similar design as its predecessor.

HUAWEI isn’t able to offer proper Google integration, but its foldable phones still deliver great hardware. Now, it turns out that the company will launch a new foldable this week.

The company confirmed on its Weibo account that it will launch the HUAWEI Pocket 2 in China on February 22. You can view the teaser image below.

HUAWEI hasn’t dished out any other details, but the accompanying image seems to hint at a circular camera housing and cover display in line with previous Pocket phones. Weibo leaker Fixed-Focus Digital also posted apparent renders last week, indeed showing a circular camera housing and a circular (but tiny) cover screen. But we’d take these images with a pinch of salt.

The aforementioned renders show a triple rear camera system too, while reliable Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station has claimed that the phone will arrive with a Kirin 9000S processor. Taken together, it looks like the HUAWEI Pocket 2 will be a flagship-tier offering rather than an upper mid-range device like the Pocket S.

Either way, the P50 Pocket was a rather capable device and was the first major Flip foldable with a triple rear camera system. But we hope HUAWEI swaps out the unorthodox super-spectrum camera in favor of a telephoto lens.

