The Nova 13 Pro is HUAWEI's most stylish mid-ranger yet

Bogdan Petrovan / Android Authority

With the Nova 13 Pro, HUAWEI extends its record of delivering great mid-range phones focused on photography and stylish design.

I had the chance to use the HUAWEI Nova 13 Pro for a week, and I came away impressed with this phone’s refined appearance, powerful cameras, and thoughtful touches throughout.

First announced in China in October 2024, the Nova 13 Pro is now available in markets around the world, occupying an “upper mid-range” price segment. In Europe, that means €699, which makes it an attractive proposition for buyers looking for a luxurious-looking phone, without reaching into flagship phone territory.

As with all modern HUAWEI phones, the caveat remains app availability, but if you’re open to a few compromises the situation isn’t as dire as it used to be.

I tested out the Loden Green colorway (the “hero” colorway of this release), and I’ve got to say, HUAWEI’s designers did an amazing job with this one. I love colorful phones and while this green hue is quite understated, it’s still very easy on the eye.

The elegant shade of green is complemented by the subtle “plaid” pattern etched on the back of the phone, which catches the light in different ways as you move it. It hits the right balance between sophistication and eye-catching sparkle, without veering into flamboyance.

Bogdan Petrovan / Android Authority

The large black camera module really stands in contrast against the classy green. The metallic ring around it is engraved with the word “Nova,” adding a bit more bling – it’s a bit over the top for me, but to each their own.

If you’re looking for a fashion-forward device to complement your style, the Nova 13 Pro has a lot going for it. The light green looks absolutely fabulous. Meanwhile the white variant exudes icy coolness, while the black one drops the plaid to appeal to those with minimalist tastes.

The elegance of the colors extends to how the phone feels in hand. If you prefer using phones without a case, you’ll love that the micro-etched texture on the back of the Nova 13 Pro keeps fingerprints at bay, though it remains a little slippery.

HUAWEI nailed the brief with the Nova 13 Pro: stylish, attractive, and a true pleasure to use.

For the Pro model, HUAWEI eschewed the flat edges you get on the Nova 13, and at least from an ergonomics perspective it’s the right decision. The edges of the phone curve seamlessly towards the frame, and so does the front glass. I really like how this phone sits in hand, even if it’s a little on the heavy side at 209 grams.

The smooth contours of the front glass complement the thin and symmetrical bezels around the 6.76-inch screen. The large camera cutout stands out on the otherwise all-screen front of the phone, but HUAWEI put the space to good use with dual selfie lenses.

All in all, HUAWEI nailed the brief – the Nova 13 Pro is stylish, attractive, and a pleasure to use.

Bogdan Petrovan / Android Authority

Besides style and aesthetics, the other big focus of the Nova series has always been photography and selfie cameras in particular. Like its predecessors, the Nova 13 Pro shines in this area.

On the front, the 100-degree ultrawide 60MP main camera will be your default option for selfies, letting you switch between “wide,” 0.8X, and 1X zoom factors. I found this camera to work reliably even in dark winter day conditions, but HUAWEI went a step ahead and fitted the Nova 13 Pro with a second telephoto camera to take selfies to the next level.

The 50MP adjustable aperture camera brings versatility to the Nova 13 Pro, adapting seamlessly to any scene.

This second camera offers 2X optical zoom, but you can hit up to 5X digital zoom if you so feel inclined. HUAWEI thinks it could come in handy if you need to check on your makeup, but that’s about the only scenario where the 5X selfie zoom seems necessary. Considering that you can easily crop shots from the main camera to achieve a similar detail level, I am not sure even 2X zoom is needed. But if that’s something you can’t be bothered with and you really like zoomed-in selfies, that option is there for you.

Speaking of selfies, HUAWEI added its own… take on Google’s Best Take. Called AI Best Expression, this features goes through burst shots sequences to find facial expressions like smiles, allowing you to “fix” group shots where one person has their eyes closed or doesn’t look at the camera. It worked well – I was able to easily swap my semi-permanent frown for a more relaxed expression. I can see myself using this feature a lot this summer when we go on vacation.

The rear camera setup is just as good. The main shooter is 50MP and comes with an adjustable physical aperture, which allows its diaphragm (or iris) to open in 10 different sizes, from f/1.4 to f/4.0. This makes the camera more versatile, allowing it to better adapt to different scenes. The aperture switch happens automatically in the default Photo mode or you can take control by switching to Pro mode. In scenes where the subject is moving quickly, like a running dog, you’ll want a larger aperture (smaller f-number) setting to “freeze” the scene and avoid motion blur; meanwhile when you’re shooting a landscape you’ll want to use a smaller aperture (higher f-number) to capture details from both the foreground and the background.

The other main sensor is the 12MP sensor of the telephoto camera. Equipped with 3X optical zoom and OIS, this will be the camera to use whenever you need to bring the subject closer or you’re going for a natural-looking bokeh effect.

Switching between the cameras is seamless and Huawei’s camera app is polished an easy to use.

Bogdan Petrovan / Android Authority

Design and photography may be the standout features of the HUAWEI Nova 13 Pro, but the device delivers a well-rounded performance in other areas as well.

The LTPO OLED display is stunning, offering HDR support and a dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz. It’s every bit as impressive as the screens on flagship phones, providing vibrant colors and smooth visuals.

During my time with the device, the performance was consistently fluid. The powerful processor and 120Hz refresh rate worked in tandem to ensure smooth animations and lag-free operation.

Battery life is another highlight. The 5,000mAh battery charges incredibly fast, capable of going from 3% to 50% in just nine minutes. However, there’s a caveat: you’ll need a compatible HUAWEI 100W charger, which may not be included in all markets.

The Nova 13 Pro combines sleek design with powerful cameras, offering a premium experience without a flagship price tag.

Software remains a thorny topic for HUAWEI. The absence of Google apps and the Play Store is still a hurdle for some users. HUAWEI’s AppGallery, while improving, still lacks many popular apps. That said, the company has made strides in providing alternative app repositories, simplifying the process of finding essential apps without too much hassle.

For apps missing from the AppGallery, the phone even suggests installing MicroG, an open-source toolkit that replicates Google’s proprietary Play Services. This enables apps reliant on Google APIs to function properly. For example, I easily installed Spotify, even though it’s not available in HUAWEI’s official store.

It’s also possible to get Google apps running through third-party solutions like GBox. While this option works well, it requires users to place trust in an app that emulates Google’s ecosystem — a consideration that may not sit well with everyone. The HUAWEI Nova 13 Pro stands out as a beautifully designed phone that excels in photography and delivers a premium experience at a competitive price. While it faces challenges in software due to the lack of Google services, HUAWEI has taken steps to mitigate these issues with alternative solutions. For users willing to adapt to it, the Nova 13 Pro is worth considering.

You might like

Comments