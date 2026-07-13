HTC’s answer to Ray-Ban Meta is coming to the US, but the price may sting

HTC Vive

TL;DR HTC’s Vive Eagle AI glasses are finally coming to the US, with Amazon listing a September 1, 2026 launch.

The $499 price is the biggest talking point, making the Vive Eagle $200 more expensive than the entry-level Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

AI features include live translation in 13 languages, hands-free note-taking, and voice-triggered photo capture.

The smart glasses market just got some serious new blood. HTC is finally bringing its Vive Eagle AI glasses to the US after almost a year of waiting.

As per the product’s Amazon listing, the HTC Vive Eagle will be shipped on September 1, 2026. HTC offers six configurations of round or square frames, clear or sun lenses, and four different colorways like Glossy Coffee and Apricot. Despite the tech packed inside, they’re still impressively light at just 48.8g for the medium size (via Notebookcheck).

The glasses are designed as a direct challenge to the hugely successful Ray-Ban Meta, but there’s a catch: HTC’s new entrant retails at $499, a whopping $200 more than Meta’s cheapest model. So what does that extra cash buy you? You get a 12MP ultra-wide FPV camera, able to take crisp 3,024 x 4,032 resolution photos and 1,512 x 2,016 videos at 30fps.

But the real attraction here is the onboard software. The Vive Eagle combines HTC’s own Vive AI voice assistant with optional access to Google Gemini and ChatGPT. You can take quick voice command snapshots, take notes hands-free, and do live AI audio translation in 13 different languages in real time.

Under the hood, you get the silicon powering this generation of smart eyewear: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 processor. This is combined with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. The battery is 235mAh, which should be enough for 4.5 hours of continuous stereo speaker playback endurance. It’s also IP54 rated, so it can survive a little unexpected rain.

Pre-orders are already up on Amazon. At this price, HTC has to get it right and get it smooth on day one with AI. Otherwise, the price tag is going to be a big hurdle to get over.

Follow