HTC U23 Pro leaks online: The one you Desire?

TL;DR The HTC U23 Pro has leaked online via a message board.

HTC’s upcoming handset looks like a mid-range proposition.

HTC continues to release phones today, with the company mainly offering unspectacular budget phones like the Desire 22 Pro. Now, a new leak has revealed an upcoming entry in the more upmarket U series.

The HTC U23 Pro has surfaced online via Taiwan’s PTT message board (h/t: Redditor AquisGN), complete with several shots of the phone, screenshots, and more. Check out the image above and the shots below.

HTC’s upcoming phone seems to be a mid-range proposition, purportedly packing a plastic frame and rear cover, as well as a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Other notable specs listed in the post include a ~4,600mAh battery, wireless charging support, and a 108MP main camera with optical image stabilization (along with three other rear cameras).

The HTC U23 Pro also brings a side fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm port, with the latter being a welcome addition for audiophiles.

Either way, this looks like a pretty generic mid-range phone rather than a device born from the same company that gave us the HTC One series. It still looks like an upgrade over the company’s Desire phones though, so we hope there’s even more to the handset than meets the eye.

